DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting this afternoon near Royal Drive and Roanoke Street.

Police say a man was walking in the area when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have information on the shooting, police ask you to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.