Durham man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to a local Durham hospital Saturday morning after he suffered a life-threatening gun shot wound at an apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Campus Walk Avenue just after 8:30 Saturday morning. Police said as of right now the victim is still alive.

CBS 17’s Crystal Price spoke to neighbors who said they heard five or six gun shots this morning in relation to this shooting. Neither police or neighbors know what led up to the shooting or can identify the victim at this time.

