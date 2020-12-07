Durham man using free haircuts and conversation in effort to cut down on crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Robert Belcher isn’t just good with hair clippers — he’s also a pro at the dos and don’ts of life.

“So, I wanna talk to everybody and be like it’s a better way to do things, there’s other ways to go about handling situations as far as these shootings and whatnot,” he said.

“There’s a way to reach everybody. You got a mouth, eyes and ears, there a way to reach everybody,” Belcher explained.

As someone who has a felony record, Belcher said he knows how difficult it is to find a job.

“[People tell me] I have felonies that are violent felonies, I can’t get a job, I got to do my own thing and come out here and help my people. I’m out here with them, trying to show them there’s a different way to do it than what they’re doing,” he said.

That’s why Belcher decided to convert an old FedEx truck to a mobile barbershop. He calls it, “Legacy Enterprises.”

“It’s a barbershop, as you can see there’s a barbershop feel, the whole atmosphere with the mirrors, the music, the chairs,” he explained.

Saturday, he set up shop outside Urban Ministries in Durham. He gave free haircuts to anyone in need.

Belcher said his main purpose is to reach out to young men who were in his same shoes. He wants to show them there’s a better way and hopefully prevent crime before it even happens.

“I don’t think hiring more cops and getting a ‘spot shotter,’ I don’t think that’s what’s gonna do it. I think it’s gonna take us, to help us,” he said.

Belcher said he hasn’t received any grants. The clippers, complimentary masks and gas to run the mobile barbershop all come out of his own pocket.