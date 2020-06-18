Durham man waits months for state unemployment benefits just to find out he’s not eligible

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the last week, an additional 1.5 million people in the United States applied for unemployment benefits, according to federal data.

Here in the Triangle, some folks have waited for months to find out if they qualify for unemployment benefits.

Mark Johnson from Durham was furloughed from his job at the Streets of Southpoint in March due to COVID-19.

Even though he does have a part-time job, he said his income has been cut in half over the last three months.

“Every month I’m having to pull money out of savings to be able to pay my bills,” Johnson said.

Johnson applied for state unemployment benefits back in late March. He said after 12 weeks of waiting, he got a letter from the North Carolina Division of Employment Security (DES) that said he is not eligible for state benefits.

Johnson said he was then asked to apply for federal pandemic unemployment compensation instead.

“I hope I don’t have to wait another 12 weeks for the pandemic unemployment benefits,” Johnson said.

Eager to get his benefits, he said he calls the Division of Employment Security every day to get an update. However, he said it is not easy to get a hold of someone.

“I’ve tried calling at 7:59 a.m. and you’ll get a recording saying they’re closed,” Johnson said. “I’ll call right back a minute later and they’ll say ‘we can’t take your call, call back later.'”

When he goes to the DES website for help, he said he is directed to call the office for assistance.

“It’s just a vicious cycle that every time you try to get anyone, no one seems to help you,” Johnson said.

Johnson is not alone. According to the DES website, in North Carolina more than 130,000 people who filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March are still waiting for either state or federal pandemic benefits.

Officials said Thursday DES has gone to extraordinary lengths to improve the claims and payment process since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted North Carolina.

According to DES officials, their office averaged 3,000 claims per week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; the system was flooded with an average of 18,000 a day in the first six weeks of the pandemic.

However, officials said if there are no issues with a filed claim, a person usually receives their first payment within 14 days of filing. But they said more complex claims can take longer.

DES said in recent months they have acted to improve their processes, technology, and staffing levels to respond to the surge in claims and claimant inquiries, increasing staff from 500 employees to 2,600.

Right now Johnson said he is just hoping to get answers about his case soon.

“It’s a bit shocking I’m still waiting,” Johnson said. “Every week I’m hopeful that I’m going to hear something and there has not been a positive answer yet.”

According to DES, 67 percent of the people who have filed for unemployment in North Carolina since mid-March have been approved for benefits. DES said more than $4 billion in unemployment benefits has been paid so far to those claimants.