DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department continues to crack down on illegal ATV and dirt bike operators.

CBS 17 previously reported on June 6, officers responded to a call of over 200 dirt bikes in the area of Garrett and Hope Valley roads. Police said they stopped several riders and recovered two dirt bikes.

Jamal Anthony Redick, 35, and Marquis Tyqureus Massey, 24, were each charged with operating an unregistered motorcycle and resisting officers.

On Wednesday, police announced David Jamal Herring Jr., 30, of Durham, has active arrest warrants for his arrest following a traffic stop on a group of dirt bikers and 4-wheelers. Police said Herring failed to stop and is wanted for felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, no liability insurance and driving without registration.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

“My officers have and will continue to attempt to dismantle and disrupt these groups. We have formed a multi-jurisdictional task force, which includes the Durham County District Attorney’s office, that will focus solely on identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting individuals in our community that are more committed to being a part of the problem rather than the solution,” said Chief Patrice Andrews. “It is disheartening that my officers and officers from other jurisdictions now have to divide efforts between addressing this behavior and addressing violent crime in our community.”

Police said the investigation into these incidents continues, and more charges are forthcoming.