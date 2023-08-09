DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is wanted for his role in several crimes in July including two shootings, a hit and run involving a pedestrian, and stealing a vehicle.

Police investigators charged Luis Alexander Espinosa-Cortez, 24, in connection with two domestic-related shootings.

The first shooting happened July 20 shortly after 8:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of House Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl who was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened on July 25 at 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cheek Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police said the additional parties knew each other.

Luis Alexander Espinosa-Cortez. (Durham Police Department)

Espinosa-Cortez is charged with:

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

Two counts of discharging a barrel weapon into an occupied dwelling

Injury to personal property

Injury to real property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Going armed to the terror of the public

Investigators also said Espinosa-Cortez was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on July 25. The crash happened near the intersection of Garrett and Old Chapel Hill roads.

He is charged with felony hit-and-run inflicting injury and felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has not been taken into custody and is wanted by police.

Anyone with information about these cases or Cortez’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440, extension 29252 or Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440, extension 29414. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.