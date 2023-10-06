DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was wanted on multiple charges including armed robbery and assault on a law enforcement officer was arrested Thursday on the second attempt to capture him that day.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Durham County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a white GMC Acadia in the 2500 block of Fayetteville Street. The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly but then fled at a high rate of speed.

The owner and driver of the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Mario Deandre Taylor of Durham. Deputies said Taylor had active warrants in Durham for armed robbery, larceny, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other charges.

Later Thursday, information was developed by deputies regarding Taylor’s location. Just after 10 p.m., Deputies attempted to arrest him at a home in the Lakewood Park area of Durham.

Taylor again fled in the GMC Acadia despite having tire damage from a tire deflation device that was placed to prevent him from leaving, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pursued Taylor, who they said violated multiple traffic laws before stopping near the intersection of Buchanan Boulevard and East Chapel Hill Street. There, he jumped and ran from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

At the time of his arrest, Taylor was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, cash, and a stolen firearm, deputies said.

He was arrested and taken to the Durham County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Taylor has been charged with:

2 Counts of Felony Larceny;

4 Counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon;

2 Counts of Assault on a LEO/PO Inflicting Serious Injury;

2 Counts of Resisting a Public Officer;

2 Counts of Larceny of a Person; and

2 Counts of Attempted Larceny.

Mario Taylor was listed on this month’s Durham Crimestoppers Hot Sheet because of his multiple open warrants. If you have information that leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. Call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. All calls are anonymous. You can also contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office directly by calling 919-560-0900 or 911 in an emergency.