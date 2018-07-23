Durham man wanted on charges for impersonating gov. official, defrauding businesses

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Keith Wright. (Photo courtesy of the Durham PD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police are working to locate a man accused of impersonating a government employee to defraud local business of several thousand dollars over the past four months, a news release said.

Keith Edward Wright, 46, is accused of representing himself as an employee of various government agencies when he picked up food for meetings and other functions.

The release said he generated bank accounts and had checks printed listing the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Housing.

Investigators said he then placed large orders with numerous restaurants and vendors. He picked up the food, acting as if he were a government employee. He used the fraudulent checks to pay for the orders, routinely making the checks out for more than the order totals.

Wright is wanted on 30 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, the release said. He is also wanted on three counts of failure to appear in court on prior charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B.L. Garth at 919-560-4440, ext. 29313, or to call CrimeStoppers at 919-685-1200.