Durham man who plead guilty to child sex charges from 1995, 2002 sentenced to probation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man plead guilty to multiple counts of child sex offenses for crimes that happened more than 20 years ago.

Henry Miller Jr., 58, plead guilty to six counts of indecent liberties with a minor Monday. According to court documents the crimes dated back to 1995 and 2002 with a child as young as seven.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says the victims came forward last year.

“They finally got to a point where they were concerned other people might be at risk and they felt like it was important to come forward,” Freeman said.

Freeman says any case that is decades old is challenging to prosecute. In this case there was no physical evidence and the victims did not want to go to trial.

On Monday Miller plead guilty and was sentenced to probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

“What was really important was that this person be held accountable. That there be some level of acknowledgement and he be placed under some level of restriction,” Freeman said.

Advocates at SAFEChild say delayed disclosure is very common for some victims of child sexual abuse.

“Most importantly know the laws do protect them,” said SAFEChild executive director Cristin DeRonja.

SAFEChild’s mission is to prevent child abuse in Wake County through education and awareness.

DeRonja says if and when a survivor of child sexual abuse does come forward, being believed it critical to their recovery.

“Even if it’s down the road, for them to heal and recover, being able to share what’s happen to them and to feel protected is really, really important,” she said.

InterAct’s 24/7 crisis line (919.828.7740) supports adult survivors of child sex abuse.

InterAct offers individual and group support, as well as help reporting to law enforcement and applying for crime victim compensation.

With the exception of court accompaniment, all of these services are still being offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to InterAct representative Josh Littlejohn.