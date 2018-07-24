Durham man who shot teen last week had toddler with him at the time, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Freeman Denzel Johnson. (Courtesy of Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A Durham man who shot a teen in a downtown street during broad-daylight last week had a toddler with him at the time, police say.

The shooting was reported Wednesday just after 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chapel Hill Street.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, a news release from Durham police said.

Now, police say that Freeman Denzel Johnson, 25, had a 3-year-old child with him in a 1984 Chevrolet truck when the shooting happened. Police did not explain Johnson's relationship with the child.

Johnson of Clarion Drive in Durham was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The child who was with Johnson has since been placed with relatives, police said.

The teen who was shot is listed in stable condition, police said Monday.

Police noted on a report about the shooting that Johnson has a tattoo on his right arm that says "Bully in my city."

Johnson was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $55,000 bond.