DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A new mayor and new priorities in Durham. On Monday afternoon, Mayor Leonardo Williams announced his vision for the city’s future, focusing on job opportunities, safety and economic growth.

“They are going to be robust,” Williams said. “They are going to be ambitious. But that is how we define them as being also Durham.”

Williams presented his “Master Plan” for the city, which also focuses on other key priorities like affordable housing and community development.

He cites community, economic and workforce development as his focus areas.

“Durham has the opportunities,” Williams said. “We have the people. We have to bridge the gap to create that opportunity and access.”

Williams says he plans to create a citywide apprenticeship program that could provide work opportunities for teens, while focusing on housing security for those struggling to find quality shelter.

He said those issues of housing and access to jobs go hand-in-hand with crime. This comes as juvenile criminal offenses skyrocketed by over 300% through the third quarter of last year.

CBS 17 asked Williams how he plans to deal with a significant shortage of Durham police officers.

“Crime prevention when it comes to a law enforcement perspective, how do you plan to tackle that?” “We have to come together as a council. We have to get on the same page about how that’s going to happen,” Williams said.

“We know that at the bottom of crime are root-cause issues,” Durham Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton said after Monday’s announcement.

Over the next 100 days, Williams wants to work with his council members on enhancing safety, expanding commerce and building local workforce talent.

“There’s a mutual respect for the community of Durham,” Williams said. “We’re all ultra-committed to Durham.”

The mayor will establish industry-specific advisory councils within the coming weeks.