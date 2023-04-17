DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In her State of the City address Monday night, Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal called on everyone in the Bull City to take action when it comes to stopping gun violence.

“We have to figure out why our young people are killing each other, and we’re gonna have to take ownership of that,” O’Neal said. “You cannot be afraid of the streets of Durham.”

There was a moment of silence for those lives lost. Less than 48 hours earlier, a man was shot and killed in a double shooting on Clarendon Street. Two hours before that, there was another deadly shooting.

According to Durham Police Department data, 12 people were shot and killed in Durham as of April 1, three more than the same time last year. Fifty people were shot as of April 1, down from 57 at the same time last year.

The mayor said she’s committed to looking at anything that will address the root causes of violence, pointing to poverty, and lack of housing and economic opportunities.

Still, she said the city can’t do it alone.

“You cannot expect your government to do it all, and a lot of times we are reacting to an incident,” O’ Neal said. “It has to come from our neighbors and within the community.”

The mayor looked ahead to an event that will bring in a large number of visitors to the city. Durham will host the 2029 World University Games.

“So, we’ve got some great things happening in Durham,” O’Neal said.

She highlighted growth and success in the city from new offices to new restaurants, and the challenges that come with it.

“The reality is, is that Durham’s prosperity has not been shared equally or equitably across our community, and our most vulnerable populations are feeling the effects the most,” O’Neal said.

She discussed work the city is doing on affordable housing. According to O’Neal, about 400 new affordable housing units will come from four projects that the city is committing $10 million towards through ARPA funding. She said the projects are currently being considered by the county.

O’Neal said the city has been selected to participate in ​a seven-month project to take a critical look at barriers to safe and affordable housing that people involved in the justice system face.

O’Neal also said the council’s roughly yearlong affordable housing deep dive will be complete in a few weeks.

O’Neal also put out a call to the business community to hire young people, especially over the summer, and help them form career goals. She said the city already has more than 700 teens in its youth works program, but there are more teens out there who need an opportunity.