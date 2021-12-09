Durham mayor, city council holding work session to discuss crime wave, police and 911 shortages

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Happening Thursday, new Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal and city councilors will meet to discuss crime, the 911 call center and police officer shortage, and firefighter pay.

O’Neal took over for former Mayor Steve Schewel earlier this week amid a wave of violence across the city that has seen a record number of homicides before the year has even come to an end.

The mayor said on Wednesday that she believes it’s crucial that the police department fills its 80 vacancies and that she will support a pay raise for officers.

“I do believe that we need to fill vacancies,” O’Neal said. “You actually have to have people who go out and ride around and make sure our community is safe.”

The virtual work session starts at 1 p.m. If you would like to speak at the council meeting you will need to register online by 10 a.m. Those who wish to speak will only have access to the session’s audio component.