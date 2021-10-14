Durham mayor encouraging kids to trick-or-treat in small groups as COVID threat still exists

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While COVID cases have gone down, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said Halloween will not be back to normal this year as there are still daily COVID infections reported in the community.

Last year on Halloween, neighborhoods got creative by sending candy down chutes and some neighbors had kids pick up the candy at the curb.

But this year, Schewel said trick-or-treating is encouraged if families take the right safety precautions.

“Parents are still concerned because our kids are not vaccinated yet and they’re still concerned about them being in large crowds,” Schewel said.

Schewel said that children can go trick-or-treating if they travel in small groups and he said they need to be masked up when approaching someone’s door.

Also in Durham this year trunk-or-treating will be permitted at churches, which is something that was not allowed last year.

In addition, Durham Parks and Recreation will be holding several in person events, many of them outdoors.

But some Durham parents, like Khedron Mims, are still not sure if they are ready to let their kids go trick-or-treating.

Mims has a nine-year-old daughter Hannah and he said he has concerns about letting her go trick-or-treating since she is not old enough to be vaccinated yet.

“You just don’t know how individuals are sanitizing or if individuals have been vaccinated,” Mims said.

Mims said he does plan to allow his daughter to take part in events held by the city or by local groups.

“Those events are a little bit more controlled, and they usually follow some of the CDC guidelines,” Mims said. “I think the kids are kind of suffering a little bit more, because they can’t get vaccinated. This is the time we have to be creative and make sure that we are having fun with our kids.”

CBS 17 reached out to the City of Raleigh to find out what their guidance is for Halloween and a spokesperson said that they have no guidelines, they’re just reminding everyone to stay safe.

Raleigh Parks and Recreations Department will be hold several in person Halloween events this year, while last year a lot of events were canceled or modified due to COVID.

In Cumberland County, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging families to stay safe this Halloween and they are asking families there to go trick-or-treating on Saturday night, October 30th.

Meanwhile, Durham and Raleigh will be holding trick-or-treating events on Sunday, October 31st.

Here’s a link to Raleigh’s Parks and Recreations Events: Celebrate Halloween with Raleigh Parks | Raleighnc.gov.

Below are all of Durham’s Parks and Recreation events:

Fright Night

Friday, October 15

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Edison Johnson Recreation Center

500 W Murray Avenue

Calling all of Durham’s ghosts and ghouls! DPR will host a fall event for all ages including classic carnival games, a costume parade, and for those who love a fright, a haunted house that will have you “howling” with screams and laughter! Come out in your favorite spooky attire!

Barktoberfest

Saturday, October 23

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Durham Central Park

501 Foster Street

Barktoberfest is a celebration for our canine residents and their families. Join us for an afternoon of fun which will include a costume contest, games, a beer garden, pet-friendly organizations and vendors, food vendors, and more!

Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 29

5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Holton Career and Resource Center

401 N. Driver Street

Join the Holton staff for a fun filled family event celebrating fall! The event involves the open trunks of cars displaying candy, and decorations. Costumes not required but will make the event more exciting. Parents are encouraged to participate with their cars as well but not required.

Halloween Flashlight Scavenger Hunt

This event is full. Residents can sign up to be placed on the waitlist.

Friday, October 29

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Whippoorwill Park

1632 Rowemont Drive

Grab your flashlight, we’re going on a scavenger hunt! Bring your friends and family for spooky Halloween scavenger hunt. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required.

HallowEno

Sunday, October 31, 2021

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

West Point on the Eno

5101 N Roxboro Street