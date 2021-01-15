Durham mayor joins call for guaranteed income during and after pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Mayors across the country are calling on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to pass a stimulus package that includes recurring direct cash payments amid the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is one of 33 mayors across the country in support of guaranteed income.

“We’re calling on you, the leaders of the largest economy in the world, to urgently pass a robust stimulus that includes recurring direct cash payments to families until the economy recovers,” the letter states.

The mayors believe direct payments will help state and local economies recovery as well as keep people from falling into poverty.

The letter also calls on Biden and Harris to implement a guaranteed income program even when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

“Before the pandemic, many households across the country were suffering economically, and that number will only grow after the pandemic is past. No two American households are identical in their needs, but more cash in people’s pockets keeps families financially secure and stimulates the local economy,” the letter reads.

The mayors say in the letter that the robust stimulus will help “promote a sustained and racially equitable recovery and help families and businesses get back on their feet.”