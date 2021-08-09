Durham mayor: New mask mandate needed to keep economy open

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham’s mayor said a new mask mandate is needed to help keep the city’s economy open and allow residents to continue gathering amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, masks will be required indoors at all public places in Durham city and county regardless of someone’s vaccination status.

Masks are already required at several other places in Durham including city buildings and Durham Public Schools.

“We know from our own experiences in Durham how effective face masks can be for limiting the transmission of the virus,” Mayor Steve Schewel said. “Face masks are a common-sense, non-economically damaging way of limiting transmission.”

The mandate is part of a state of emergency announced by the city and the county.

“If we want to keep our economy open, if we want to keep gathering together as we are able to do now in public settings – we have got to wear a face mask,” Schewel said.

The mayor cited the highly contagious delta variant as a driving factor in the need for the new mandate.

Brenda Howerton, the chair of Durham County’s Board of Commissioners, said with the increase in COVID-19 cases they want to prevent things from getting worse. She said the county won’t actively enforce the mandate.

“There’s no enforcement, I mean enforcement would involve the law, our officers, and law enforcement, we’re not doing that,” she said. “We’re asking people on their own to think about their safety, the safety of their loved ones.”

Masks won’t be required for those under 5 years old and can be removed for eating and drinking. There are several other exceptions to the rules.