DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Durham Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal has proclaimed August 2022 as “Patience and Kindness Month” in the city.

The mayor signed the proclamation Monday, August 1.

She says the purpose is to remember to be patient with others and recognize that simple day-to-day acts of kindness allow Durham to be a welcoming, inclusive, safer and more secure place to live, work and play.

She writes that it’s part of an effort to overcome feelings of helplessness with day-to-day crime, violence, inequity and disaster.

“By recognizing the need for patience and acts of kindness, all members of the community will be made aware of the importance of being patient and kind to others throughout the year,” Mayor O’Neal writes in the proclamation.

She says anyone, no matter how old, can make a positive difference.

“Remember to be patient with your neighbors in the simple day-to-day interactions you have,” Mayor O’Neal said in a tweet.

The full proclamation is below: