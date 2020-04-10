Durham mayor says city faces ‘whole other crisis’ on anniversary of gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On the one year anniversary of a deadly gas explosion in downtown Durham, many business owners in downtown Durham hoped that they would be thriving a year after the tragedy.

The gas explosion happened on April 10, 2019, at a coffee shop near the intersection of North Duke and West Morgan streets.

The blast left two people dead, 25 injured, and several businesses damaged.

While all of the debris has been cleared out from the explosion, businesses are still in pain as they have either not been able to reopen since the explosion, or they have been forced to close again because of the coronavirus.

Emmanuel Martinez is the co-owner of Torero’s, a restaurant that sits in the same block where the explosion occurred.

Martinez was working in the restaurant the day the explosion occurred.

“We had to run out of the door after we heard a loud boom that sounded like an big explosion,” Martinez said. “All of a sudden we just saw some ceilings falling down and all the shelves in the kitchen fell.”

Torero’s was forced to close as a result of damage from the explosion.

But now, one year later, he said they have finally got to a point where they plan to reopen by May for take-out orders only. They plan to reopen their dining room once it is safe to do so.

“Things happen,” Martinez said. “Sometimes you have to overcome and get ready for the next step. If you fall down, you have to get up and keep going. Do what you love to do, which is the most important thing.”

Down the road at St. James Seafood, owner Matt Kelly said they were forced to close after the explosion.

After being closed for 10 months, Kelly said they had just reopened in January.

“We were hitting this stride and we felt great about it,” Kelly said.

But because of concerns with COVID-19, Kelly said they were forced to close again in March.

Kelly said they were only re-opened for two months and the recent closure has been difficult on him and his staff.

“The word ‘dire,’ for us is not even appropriate,” Kelly said. “It’s complete standstill, it’s a shut down.”

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said as devastating as the Durham explosion was one year ago, he said the new COVID-19 crisis the city is facing will likely cause even more economic damage.

“We are a city that’s in a very difficult situation,” Schewel said. “Today we have thousands of people who are unemployed. We have businesses that are temporarily closed and some may never be able to reopen because of the consequences of the virus.”

However, Schewel said there is hope.

“We can control this virus. Not totally, but we can take a lot of control of it,” Schewel said. “If we will socially distance, wash our hands, and wear masks while we’re out in public.”

Mayor Schewel said the explosion caused $100 million worth of property damage in the city.

