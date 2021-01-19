Durham’s mayor to award NCDHHS Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen key to the city

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Mayor Steve Schewel will award North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen a key to the city at a virtual ceremony Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, Schewel will acknowledge Cohen “for her extraordinary service to the Bull City and the state during the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to acknowledging Cohen’s work and awarding her a key to the city, Schewel will also proclaim Jan. 19, 2021, “Secretary Mandy Cohen Day” in Durham.

The ceremony will take place during the virtual Durham City Council Meeting, which begins tonight at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the City’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages as well as on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV through the free Boxcast app.

The meeting will also be televised live on Spectrum channel 8, Google Fiber channel 8, Frontier channel 70, and AT&T U-verse channel 99.

According to the release, a key to the city has previously been awarded to Aretha Franklin, Grant Hill, and André Leon Talley.