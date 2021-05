DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Durham Mayor Steve Schewel says he will not seek reelection for a third term.

Schewel made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.

Schewel was elected to city council in 2011 and served until 2017 when he was elected mayor.

He was reelected as mayor in 2019.

