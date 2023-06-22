DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal said Thursday that she will not seek re-election.

She released the following statement:

Serving the people and the city I love dearly as Mayor has been an honor. My love for Durham and its citizens has never wavered, and it never will. However, at this time in my life, my attention has shifted to prioritizing my family. Therefore, I will not seek another term.

A native of Durham, O’Neal was elected as the city’s first Black mayor in 2021.

Before that, she lead the N.C. Central School of Law as interim dean following retirement in 2018 after serving as a judge for 24 years, according to the city’s website.

O’Neal was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge. In 2011, she was elected the first woman Superior Court Judge in Durham County.