DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The stage is set for Durham’s next mayoral race as the candidate filing period ended Friday afternoon.

With a list of nine vying for the seat, CBS 17 is catching up with some of the candidates to discuss why they would be the best choice to lead the city.

Back in late June, Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal announced she would not be running for reelection. So this year, there will be a new leader in town.

Current City Council member Leonardo Williams said he’s focused on the influx of development and wants to work to save people money.

“Some of the things that I’m consequentially responsible for is to be able to handle all of the economic development that’s coming, a new convention center, Apple, these major companies are coming,” he said.

Williams’ goals include providing cheaper housing, job training and accessible public transportation. He also plans to tackle a concerning crime trend.

“Almost 90 percent of our gun violence is held by young black men and boys,” Williams said. “My response? I got in the budget a task force on young black men and boys.”

State Senator Mike Woodard is also running for mayor. He served on the City Council for nearly seven years. He’s also focused on housing affordability.

“I want our community to continue to grow and to be a safe, stable and fun place to live, work, raise a family,” Woodard said.

He also said he’ll attempt to offer city employees competitive wages as certain departments, such as law enforcement, see a need for workers.

“That economic prosperity has to spread to all parts of Durham, not just here downtown where we see so much construction, so many new businesses coming in, but all throughout our neighborhoods and commercial districts,” Woodard said.

Candidate Bree L. Davis told CBS 17 she believes “displacement is at an apocalyptic level.” She wants to “halt processes that are hurting residents,” and believes that includes certain development. She also said she wants to target crime and homelessness.

Davis’ other goal as mayor would be to look at the city budget and reallocate some resources.

Charlitta Burruss would like to see the community have a greater voice, especially those who were born and raised in Durham. Burruss said the community is not aware of numerous happenings in local government and hopes to provide transparency.

She would like to deal with mental health issues, crime and gun safety. “[We] need to stop being so comfortable with crime,” Burruss said.

CBS 17 is working to gather comments from five other candidates in the race, which include DeDreana Freeman, Jontae Dunston, Nick Pettiford, Marshall Williams Jr. and Sylvester Williams.