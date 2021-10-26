Durham McDonald’s workers strike for better working conditions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of McDonald’s workers in Durham held a strike for better working conditions Tuesday.

“Although I got offered more money elsewhere, I’m hoping to get it here. However, if I can’t get it here, I’m going to have to do what other employees have done and just leave here and go somewhere else that’s paying more,” said Desmond Brown, a McDonald’s cook.

It was part of a nationwide strike called Striketober. McDonald’s workers across the country called for $15 an hour pay, better hours, and an end to workplace sexual harassment and violence.

McDonald’s announced required sexual harassment training for employees in April. Some workers said that’s not enough to make them feel safe.

“If I speak up about what’s going on inside of my job and there’s nothing there to protect me, then I don’t want to take that risk. And that’s the reason why McDonald’s really needs a union — so that I can speak up and not have to worry about that,” Brown said.