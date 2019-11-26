Durham Mexican restaurant damaged by overnight fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham firefighters responded to El Guanjuato on North Roxboro Road Tuesday morning due to a fire, officials said.

According to a news release, firefighters responded to the Mexican restaurant shortly after 4:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they noticed smoke coming from the roof of the one-story restaurant and the HVAC unit was on fire.

The roof had to be cut open to check for hot spots.

Forty-seven firefighters were able to extinguish and control the fire within minutes, officials said.

Most of the damage was contained to the roof area of the business.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and there were no injuries reported.

