DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools Middle College High School and Durham Technical Community College are co-hosting a ‘Signing Day’ on Friday night.

The event will be at 6 p.m. inside the community college and is for all students who have been selected to attend the magnet school for the upcoming year.

Families who are offered a magnet seat have been invited to attend this event.

Students and their families can meet the faculty and staff of both the high school and community college, and meet other students who can be attending school with them, a news release about the event said.

“Students who are eligible to attend Middle College are getting a full college academic scholarship that could save them and their families more than $8,000 in college tuition,” Principal Crystal Taylor-Simon said. “Middle College High School is one of the best-kept secrets in Durham.”

Invitations to accept the seats were sent on March 1 along with an invitation to the signing ceremony.

According to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), which was taken pre-COVID-19, the average cost of in-state tuition and fees at four-year public schools was $7,174 for the 2018–19 school year. At two-year public schools, the average in-state tuition was approximately $2,504.

“Completion from this program will earn transferable college credit or a full associate degree through dual enrollment in the high school and at Durham Tech,” the release said.

The news release also said that if families have not yet accepted their magnet seats, they can still do so at the event.

The ‘Signing Day’ will be held on Durham Tech’s main campus, which is located at 1637 E. Lawson St., inside Building 10 in the Phail Wynn Jr. Student Services Center.