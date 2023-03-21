DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Sixty Durham middle school students spent Tuesday learning about careers in energy.

Duke Energy hosted seventh- and eighth-grade students from Lowe’s Grove, Neal, and Shepherd middle schools at its operations center today where they rotated between learning stations watching line tech, drone and electric vehicle demonstrations.

Company leaders told CBS 17 they want students to know the many different career options they have.

Durham middle schoolers learn about energy careers. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Durham middle schoolers learn about energy careers. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Durham middle schoolers learn about energy careers. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

“Everything from solar, wind, new emerging technologies, we’ll need people in the next few decades to operate those, dream them up and engineer them,” said Emily Kissee, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

CBS 17 heard from a student who said she’s open to a career in the energy field someday.

“I just love working with stuff that has an input and then it goes through the circuits to get output,” said seventh-grader Natalynn Snipes-Drain.

Duke Energy said it has job opportunities for people of all education levels, whether they apply right out of high school or get their college degree.

For a look at job opportunities, click here: Careers and Job Openings – Duke Energy