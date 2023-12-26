DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Durham police responded to Massey Avenue where a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in another shooting that adds to the list of nearly 840 similar incidents in the city this year.

That shooting took place less than a half-mile away from where Minister Paul Scott participated in a Kwanzaa panel discussion the same day.

“Unfortunately, what we have in Durham right now seems like the persons in front of the gun and the people behind the gun are getting younger and younger,” Scott said. “We can’t have that going into 2024.”

Through Dec. 16, Durham police stats show 42 fatal shootings in 2023 compared to 38 last year.

That’s why Scott is asking the community to participate in the Bull City Kwanzaa Challenge. He wants people to use principles, like unity and faith, to help curb the violence.

“We have to show these young people that they belong to something bigger than themselves,” Scott said

DPD numbers show 34 children were shot in Durham this year. Scott said the community needs to show young people that they’re supported.

Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton said money in the budget for next year means the city will create a task force that will discuss the root causes of gun violence in the city.

“It remains our No. 1 issue as a government and as a society,” Middleton said. “First thing people at home need to do is stop being passive. Don’t worry about it being a false alarm or bogging the system down. If you think you hear gunfire, we need you to pick up the phone.”

Scott hopes more people will get involved.

“If we institute these principles in Durham, 2024 will not be like 2023,” he said.

City officials ask that people get involved in mentoring organizations to help young people grow.