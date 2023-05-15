DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was Brianna Walker’s first Mother’s Day without her son, Anthony Feaster.

“Even though I have two children still here, it’s still one’s missing,” she said. “I’m missing something.”

Feaster was a senior at Durham’s Hillside High School set to graduate next month.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed back in early February on the American Tobacco Trail, while another boy, just 15, was shot but survived.

Feaster’s mom said he wanted to be a barber.

“Anybody that knows Anthony knows he was the kind of kid that would come call you and see how your day was,” Walker said.

No arrests have been made in Feaster’s murder. Walker said she stopped asking for updates — it’s been a month since she last spoke with Durham police.

“To me, it just seems like it’s been swept under the rug now like ‘another shooting in Durham, oh well,’” Walker said. “That’s how I feel.”

The Durham Police Department told CBS 17 the case remains under investigation and there are no updates.

“It’s sad,” Walker said. “That’s my child. It’s not just another shooting in Durham. Not that I’m the only mother that feels like that, but it’s how I feel.”

Walker has only heard stories about what happened that day.

“My son was a good kid and what he got, he didn’t deserve,” she said. “And I want justice. I want you guys to do something. I want them to do their job.”

Until justice is served, prayer keeps Walker going.

“I have hope because I believe in God, but I’m kind of losing hope with Durham police,” she said.

Monday was a Day of Remembrance across Durham County as school, city and county leaders called on the community to unite in support of youth safety while remembering young lives lost to violence.

Just last week, CBS 17 spoke with Keydren Pettiford’s grandmother after the 17-year-old was shot and killed in April.

“It’s so uneasy,” Ezanda Pettiford said. “I hadn’t slept, me and my daughters, since this whole thing. Because we don’t know. People [are] just going around killing good people like my grandson?”