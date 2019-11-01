Durham mom sells bulletproof shields for backpacks, purses

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This week’s violence in Durham has some parents looking for new ways to keep their children safe.

Durham mother Tonya Miller sells bulletproof shields.

“It’s for backpacks, it’s for purses, diaper bags,” explained Miller. “You can take it and put it in any bag.”

She started selling these and other personal defense items three years ago.

“People have been talking about fear-mongering,” said Miller. “It’s not fear-mongering when you’re talking about these items. You’re already in fear and that’s why you’re searching them out. We cannot stop random bullets, but we can be prepared.”

It’s been a violent week in Durham with six shootings in just a couple days.

That’s led some local parents to consider buying bulletproof vests to keep their kids safe. Miller understands their concerns

“Most people wait until after it happens, that’s not gonna do you any good. So, these people that are looking at this before something happens, they may be a little over the top, but at least they’re thinking before it happens,” Miller said.

Miller hopes more parents will consider carrying something to keep their families safe.

“I think all these shootings we’ve had since Monday, I think that’s alarming,” Miller said. “Every time I’ll text my kid and ask him where are you because you can be anywhere now.”

