Mom who lost son to Durham gun violence calls for change this Mother’s Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mother’s Day is a difficult day this year for families in Durham who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Ronda Watson’s son, Otha Ray Watson, was shot and killed at a car meet on Hillsborough Road in Durham in September of last year.

This is Watson’s first Mother’s Day without her only son, and she said it’s tougher than any other holiday because of the special bond she shared with her son.

Watson is not alone.

Dozens of mothers in the Bull City are spending their first Mother’s Day without their sons or daughters, as so far this year the number of people shot and killed is double what Durham saw this time last year.

So far this year, 14 people have been shot and killed while seven people had been killed at this point last year.

On this Mother’s Day, Watson is calling for something to be done about the problem with gun violence in the city.

“We have to get some type of control over these guns, and we need more police officers out there,” Watson said. “We need the mayor, the governor, or somebody to start coming out and holding these people accountable. It’s not going to stop until we all stand together.”

Since last Mother’s Day, more than 42 people have been murdered in Durham.