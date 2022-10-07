DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies.

The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.

McCauley said parents, summer camps and schools have started to purchase the books in bulk.

“If you would have told me last year that I would have been doing any of this, I would not have believed it,” McCauley said.

McCauley said she first came up with the idea to write the book last year when her son told her that Durham Public Schools was giving the students a “Mental Health Day” out of school.

“From there I asked him if there were going to be any activities or anything to do while they were out for the day. And he was like, ‘no we just have a day off,” McCauley said. “From there, being a mom, I actually created something for my son.”

McCauley typed up a three-to-four-page activity for her son, which gave him the chance to answer a series of questions about his feelings regarding different things such as COVID, relationships with family and friends and his goals for the future.

“From there I started letting other people know what I did with him, and other people actually wanted a copy of it too,” McCauley said.

After that McCauley wanted to take it a step further and help even more young people.

That’s when she decided to write the interactive mental health book, “Writefully Honest.”

The book as 14 different chapters and focuses on everything from self-confidence, different cultures, identity and other things youth experience.

McCauley had some free workshops over the summer where youth could be given a safe space to fill out the book and express their thoughts and feelings.

“You never realize how many kids don’t get that at home,” McCauley said.

McCauley said she feels there is a need for more mental health resources for youth in Durham, and this book is one way that young people can express their thoughts and feel like they are being heard.

McCauley said she feels this is a proactive way to help youth people before they turn to other things, such as the street.

“One thing all kids need is attention and all kids need love,” McCauley said. “If they feel they are not getting that love and attention, if someone is not listening to them, then they’re going to get it somewhere else.”

McCauley said she has been able to sell her book to some schools in the area, but she is working to sell it to more schools in Durham and outside of Durham as well.

“I’m not saying that I can change the world with this, but if I can make at least a little impact on someone else’s life and give a little support, why not?” McCauley said.

McCauley said this book is the first in a series and this first edition is called “Be Yourself.” She said the second edition will come out in April or May 2023.

For more information on the book or if you would like to purchase a book, click here.