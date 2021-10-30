Durham moms who have lost sons to gun violence bond at first-ever special meeting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham mothers who lost their sons to gun violence are coming together to grieve, support one another and raise awareness about gun violence. They had their first, of what they hope will become regular meetings, on Friday evening.

Ronda Watson lost her son Otha “Ray” Watson last year. He was 26-years-old.

“The grief will never go away, the pain will never go away, I literally am in pain every single day of my life,” Watson said.

She said she wants to discuss the loss with those who understand what she’s going through, and support moms through their grieving process.

“I’m in a little better place than I was last year, so someone who lost their child 2-3 weeks ago, I’m here for them to let them know I can help and support them,” Watson said.

According to the Durham Police Department, 34 people were shot and killed in Durham through October 23rd of this year, ten more than the same time last year. The overall number of people shot this year, 226, is down from 261 at the same time in 2020.

Watson said she wants to see a greater presence from police officers, the Governor and the Mayor.

Additionally, Michelle Hall lost her son Tavares when he was 34. She came to the meeting to bond with the other mothers who know what she’s going through, she said.

“I’m just wishing that we all could put our heads together so that us as mothers could really stop having to grieve,” Hall said.