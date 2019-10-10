Durham murder suspect confronted SWAT team while wearing karate uniform, wielding table leg, warrants say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A warrant released Thursday reveals the brutal details of the killing of a Durham man in January.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant Thursday to gather DNA from 34-year-old Chivalry A. Moore in connection with the January murder of his father.

According to the search warrant, on Jan. 8, Durham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible murder in the 5700 block of Tomahawk Trail in Durham.

A co-worker of Chivalry Moore received texts and photos depicting the killing of Chivalry Moore’s father. The co-worker sent the texts to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they made several attempts to contact anyone inside the house using a loudspeaker. When those attempts were unsuccessful, tear gas was deployed. This too did not work, warrants say.

A SWAT team made entry by breaking in the back door of the house.

When the team entered, Moore was wearing a karate uniform and holding a 3-4 ft. long wooden table leg with an attached metal bracket. He then started screaming and making threats, according to the search warrant.

The team used a taser in an attempt to stop Moore from assaulting them, but when that did not work, one of the SWAT/ERT members shot Moore in the thigh.

A member of the SWAT team suffered scratches on his face and neck as “Chivarly A. Moore was attempting to gouge out the deputy’s eyes,” warrants say.

Moore was taken into custody and then transported to Duke Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Law enforcement searched the house for other possible occupants, and found the dead body of 60-year-old Willie Moore, Chivalry’s father, lying face down in a bedroom.

The warrant says Willie Moore had “multiple bloody wounds to his head, back, thighs, legs, and arms. His hand was nearly cut off with bones visible.”

Many cuts were found on his fingers and was holding a kitchen knife “in that same hand that appeared to have been placed or staged.”

An arrest warrant was served on Chivalry Moore on Jan. 10 for the murder of Willie Moore.

He is currently incarcerated in the Durham County Detention Center.

