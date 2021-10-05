Durham murder victim had stolen drugs, was lured to scene, warrant says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man murdered in the parking lot of a Durham apartment complex in July had stolen drugs from a dealer and was lured to the scene, according to a warrant obtained on Tuesday.

On July 8, Durham officers responded to a shooting along the 2000-block of House Avenue, which is the Garden Terrace Apartment complex. Police found Raeshawn Brown slumped over in the front seat of a car with the engine still running. The driver’s side front window was open, the warrant said.

Brown was sitting on a gun and a phone was found on the passenger seat. More than an ounce of marijuana was found in the center console, as well, police said.

Police obtained surveillance video of the scene that shows Brown arrive in the 2005 silver Honda Civic. He backed into a parking spot. A person then walked over to the driver’s side of the Civic before shots are heard and the person ran away, the warrant said.

Brown’s mother told police that Brown was at the apartment complex to sell marijuana. She added that Brown told her in June that he had stolen a large amount of marijuana from a drug dealer a few months before, the warrant said.

Police concluded that Brown was comfortable enough with the person he was expecting to meet that he put his gun in a place that wasn’t easily accessible to him. They also said they believed he had been lured to the apartment complex.