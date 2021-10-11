Durham names new police chief after months-long search

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham has named Patrice V. Andrews as the city’s new police chief.

Andrews was previous the police chief for the Town of Morrisville Police Department since 2016.

City Manager Wanda Page announced Andrews’ new position on Monday following an interview process with four finalists.

Andrews will take over as chief on Nov. 1.

“Andrews demonstrated that she is prepared and possesses the right combination of leadership skills, training and knowledge to lead the Durham Police Department into the future,” Durham said in a release.

Andrews has more than 25 years of experience with law enforcement.

She previously worked with the Durham Police Department where she began as a patrol officer in 1997.

Andrews takes over following the departure of C.J. Davis, who left to lead the Memphis Police Department earlier in the year.

This story will be updated.