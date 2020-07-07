Durham neighbors fed up after construction company ruins street with heavy trucks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –People in one neighborhood in south Durham are frustrated after they say a developer ruined their street with heavy trucks.

Steven Trau lives on Silver Star Drive located near N.C. 55 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Trau said his family moved to the neighborhood for the peace and quiet.

However, lately he said it has been anything but quiet.

Recently a developer, Lennar, started building a subdivision near Silver Star Drive and Belgreen Road. This means large trucks have been coming down an otherwise peaceful street — all the time.

“They have basically just been having giant dump trucks and flatbeds coming through our street all hours of the day and dozens of times per hour at times,” Trau said.

Trau said these trucks have done quite a bit of damage to the roundabout and to the street.

“There’s more holes in the road that are forming every day,” Trau said.

CBS 17 reached out to the city of Durham to find out if the large trucks should be traveling down the residential streets.

According to a city ordinance, the large trucks should take the shortest route from the site to the nearest approved truck route. City officials told CBS 17 the shortest route for Lennar is to take Belgreen Road to Fayetteville Street, rather than to take Silver Star Drive and Odyssey to N.C. 55.

However, the route from Belgreen Road to Fayetteville Street is closed due to road construction.

Because of the closure, the company must take Silver Star Drive.

City officials said Lennar will be responsible for repairing the damage they are causing the neighborhood.

As for Trau, his family wants their peace and quiet back.

“It would just be nice for them to stop destroying the neighborhood,” Trau said. “It would make it a little more comfortable for us as parents for our kids to be able to play in the yard without a giant truck potentially coming by and hitting them.”

City officials said road construction on Fayetteville Street is expected to continue for the next four to five weeks.

Officials said they are working with Lennar to make sure that appropriate repairs are made to the damaged streets.

