DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham non-profit is continuing its efforts to give books to children of all ages and provide literacy support to families.

On Saturday, Book Harvest is holding its annual Summer Block Party, a free community-wide celebration at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Blackwell St.

It’s part of an effort to celebrate books, summer, community and National Summer Learning Week.

The event started at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

The organization is giving out an abundance of free culturally inclusive children’s books for every child, infant through high school age, to take home.

Organizers say the afternoon is filled with family activities and entertainment, and appearances from more than 20 other local organizations and civic entities.

The scheduled events are as follows:

1:00 PM – Gates Open; food, activities, and books are available for all!

1:00 PM – Bouncing Bulldogs kick off the party with a jump rope show

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Books & Bops Movement-Based Storytime

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM – Batalá Durham Performs

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Meet & Greet with Batalá Durham

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM – Storytime with Pierce Freelon

4:00 PM – Event Ends

To see pictures of the event so far, click through the slideshow below.

You can learn more about Book Harvest by visiting their website.