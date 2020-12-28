Durham non-profit organizes paintball event to help steer youth from gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Instead of ducking from bullets in the streets of Durham, a group of 25 boys and young men spent Sunday dodging paintballs in the woods.

“It was pretty important to me because to me, instead of us using real guns, we use paintball guns and we have fun and we learn teamwork and we just went out there and played,” said 13-year-old Jaiden Doscher, from Durham.

Durham barber Derick Cagle corralled the group for a short, but sweet escape from the gun-violence that plagues the Bull City.

He organized event through his non-profit, GQ Barbershop Academy.

“A lot of them have lost somebody to gun violence,” Cagle said of how the city’s staggering number of shootings has personally impacted the group.

Shauna Ettson brought her two sons to the paintball event.

“My brother was murdered three years ago in Durham, which is two of my nephews, their father. And my son, he was on a school bus that was shot up two years ago,” Ettson said. “So it’s extremely important. They see gun violence, they’re not from gun violence, but it’s starting to come to them.”

Cagle has made it his mission to guide Durham’s youth away from that path.

“I’m learning about gun violence and knowing to keep safe around other people that are sketchy and that are trying to get themselves in trouble,” said Joe Cambell, who turns 12 next month.

Cagle added, “They’re learning how to strategize with one another, they’ve got to get along with one another. So I think it’s a good way to bridge gaps.”

It’s also an opportunity to bridge gaps with law enforcement.

Several Durham County deputies stopped by with an uplifting message their own, and a dose of reality.

“There’s been over 800 shootings in the city and county of Durham all year,” one of them said to the crowd.

“It’s extremely important that we hold people accountable and that we continue to raise our young men to be men and know that guns and violence is not the answer,” Ettson said.

Cagle dedicated the day to his late nephew, Meech Sowell Jr. He was shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving. Sunday would have been his 21st birthday.