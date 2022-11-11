DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham nonprofit is now accepting coats in its milestone 10th annual winter coat drive.

Welcome Baby, the Durham program that is “committed to strengthening local families with children, ages 5 and under” is aiming to collect and distribute 400 coats to Durham County families.

The nonprofit is asking coats be donated in sizes from newborn to eight years old.

Welcome Baby is accepting coat donations at the following locations:

Durham County Cooperative Extension (Welcome Baby office): 721 Foster St.;

Durham County North Regional Library: 221 Milton Rd.;

Durham County South Regional Library: 4505 S. Alston Ave.;

Durham County Southwest Regional Library: 3605 Shannon Rd.;

Durham County East Regional Library: 211 Lick Creek Ln.;

Durham County Bragtown Branch Library: 3200 Dearborn Dr.;

Durham County Main Library: 300 N. Roxboro Rd.

The donation period runs through Jan. 6.