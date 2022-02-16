Durham nonprofit raising money to bail out 125 local inmates who tested positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are currently 125 Durham County Detention Center inmates with COVID-19 and a local nonprofit is working to raise money to bail them out in order to help get them treatment, a tweet from the organization said Wednesday.

Durham Beyond Policing, a grassroots campaign that says in its Twitter bio that it “works to divest from policing/prisons and reinvest in Black & brown community,” made a plea Wednesday morning for the public to recognize that 33-percent of people in the Durham County jail are currently positive for COVID-19.

It, along with the NC Community Bail Fund of Durham, has started a donation page to help bail those out of prison.

“Throughout this pandemic, our incarcerated siblings have been at high risk – crowded and unhygienic living conditions, and poor access to medical support allow COVID to spread quickly and easily on the inside,” the donation page said. “Thousands of people are trapped in jails across the US because they are unable to afford bail.”

In addition to the 125 inmates, a congregate living report also confirms 28 staff members currently have the virus, too.