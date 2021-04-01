Durham nonprofit turning buses into rolling vaccine clinics for underserved communities

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham nonprofit is bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

We Are Ready 4 Life takes refurbished buses on the road to make sure minority communities have access to the vaccinc.

“When it rains in some communities, it pours in Black and brown communities,” said Donald Hughes, the program coordinator for W.A.R. 4 Life.

Hughes, who was born and raised in Durham, said communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“What we’re seeing is the vaccines are not making their way to our communities,” he said.

That’s why they’re taking the vaccine to the community and continuing their efforts of showing up for their neighbors. W.A.R. 4 Life has been helping the community since the start of the pandemic with food drives and financial services. They’re taking it a step further by working to make sure vaccine access is equitable.

“We had a conversation with a few local communities and we decided that we will come up with a bus. And we will go to these communities and reach those that need to be served,” explained W.A.R. 4 Life founder Jason Williams.

The nonprofit has three buses that have been transformed into a rolling vaccine site that will hit communities statewide, starting in Burlington next week.

“When they walk on the bus, there will be a nurse who will be able to administer the vaccine. There’s a waiting area on the bus where they can sit for the 15 minute observation period, or outside on a nice day,” Hughes said.

Hughes added that there is a challenge — getting a steady supply of the vaccine. The nonprofit is working with a local doctor’s office and Russell’s Pharmacy in Durham to supply some of the doses.

“Ultimately, we hope the state will join us and be a great partner in providing direct does to us so we can reach those overlooked and underserved,” Hughes said.

The mobile vaccine clinic will return to Durham on April 16 at CAARE Healing Center on Broadway Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 1-888-376-3217 or visit the W.A.R. 4 Life website.