Durham now accepting feedback on what residents want in the city’s next police chief

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham wants to hear from you – what do you want in the city’s next police chief?

Residents are now able to share their thoughts about the city’s next police chief directly with Durham’s hiring consultant, Developmental Associates.

Developmental Associates will receive feedback from the community through online surveys and virtual community meetings.

According to a press release from the city, “The information provided by residents, business owners, and community stakeholders will help Developmental Associates determine recruitment criteria and evaluate candidates.”

Online surveys are available in English and Spanish. Feedback will be accepted until June 15 and responses are anonymous, the city said.

Developmental Associates will also host two virtual community feedback sessions on who they want to lead the city’s police department.

The first virtual session will be held on May 25 at 6 p.m. and will be a bilingual session in English and Spanish. The next meeting will be on May 26 at 1 p.m.

Police Chief C.J. Davis announced her resignation on April 19, effective June 11. She was chosen to become the next police chief in Memphis, Tennessee. She starts that job June 14.

On April 29, Durham City Manager Wanda Page appointed Deputy Chief Shari Montgomery as the interim police chief for the department.

Montgomery joined the police department in March 1999. Her appointment as interim police chief is effective beginning June 12.

For more information on the city’s search as well as how to join the virtual feedback sessions, click here.