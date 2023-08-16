DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After Tuesday’s storm left downed trees and debris across neighborhoods in Durham, the city’s solid waste department is offering free debris pickup.

The Solid Waste Management Department said tree limbs and brush should be left on the curbside for collection by the end of the day on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Limbs must be shorter than 6 feet long and less than 2 inches in diameter to be picked up.

City officials are asking people to give through crews until Friday, Aug. 25 to complete the cleanup in areas affected by the storm. If you place properly prepared debris on the curb by Aug. 20 and it’s not collected by Aug. 25, you are asked to submit a bulky brush service request online at or contact Durham One Call at 919-560-1200.

The city is reminding people to be mindful of downed power lines and other hazards when preparing brush setouts.

Storm debris should be free of obstructions such as fire hydrants, fences, vehicles, trees, mailboxes, or anything that could interfere with the operation of the mechanical collection arm.