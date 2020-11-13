Durham officer injured after suspect tries to flee, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer was injured when a suspect attempted to flee Thursday night, police said.

The officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle along the 700 block of Liberty Street. When attempting to flee, the suspect vehicle struck the officer’s patrol car, police said just before 10 p.m.

The officer was minorly injured and treated by EMS at the scene. The patrol car was moderately damaged, police said.