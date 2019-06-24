Durham officer on admin duty after ‘child in crisis’ call, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham police officer is now off the patrol beat after an incident involving a child last week, officials say.

The incident happened Friday just before 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Alston Avenue, a Monday news release from Durham police said.

The call was to help a Durham person “with a child in crisis,” the news release said.

Police said they could provide no details because “the matter involves a juvenile.”

However, after the incident, authorities “initiated an administrative investigation into the incident to ensure that all policies and procedures were followed,” according to the news release.

Lauren Maidment, a Durham police officer since July 2016, is now on administrative duty while the internal investigation is underway, police said.

No one has been charged.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now