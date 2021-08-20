Durham officer taken to hospital after assault during investigation at hotel, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer was assaulted Friday afternoon while police were investigating a previous incident at a hotel along Apex Highway, police said.

The incident happened just before 2:45 p.m. at the HomeTowne Studios on 5008 N.C. 55.

“An individual in an agitated state, unrelated to the follow-up (investigation), assaulted one of the investigators,” police said in a statement to CBS 17.

The police officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries after he was struck in the face, according to the Durham Police Department.

The person who attacked the police officer was taken into custody but has not yet been identified by police.

There was a large police presence at the HomeTowne Studios after the incident.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.