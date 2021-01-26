Durham officials still sorting out details of February mass COVID-19 vaccination event

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — County health officials have confirmed that a mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open in the coming weeks in Durham, however, details about when and where it would take place have not yet been released.

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins made the announcement during the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday night.

Jenkins said the county health department will partner with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Fidelity Investments to open a mass vaccination site that will open in early February.

“A lot of our residents have been asking are you going to have some additional sites, and the answer is yes, we just continue to beg your patience, help is on the way,” Jenkins said.

Tuesday morning, officials with the Durham County health department said in a news release that this site will be open seven days a week by appointment and that they will be able to vaccinate 17,000 people a week.

When CBS 17 reached out to the Durham County Department of Public Health for information about staffing for the site and the source of the doses, they told us to reach out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for more information.

CBS 17 reached out to the NCDHHS for more information on the mass vaccination site, but we have not yet heard back.

Duke Health did confirm with CBS 17 that they will oversee the clinical processes for the mass vaccination site which includes administering the vaccines and monitoring the patients.

Jason Zivica, Duke Health’s director of emergency preparedness said in an email that Duke Health will provide some of the staffing for the site in conjunction with other partners.

Zivica said doses will be allotted from the state.

Officials with the Durham County Department of Public Health said the mass vaccination event will not impact any of the COVID-19 vaccine appointments already scheduled at their main location and at Southern High School.

Duke Health officials also said their COVID-19 vaccine appointments would also not be impacted by the mass vaccine event.

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham County Department of Public School to find out more on how the event will be staffed, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

Jasper Gorham said he called to set up an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine last week, and he said getting through on the phone wasn’t easy.

“You have to keep calling until they answer, sometimes the phone would be busy because there were so many calls,” Gorham said.

Gorham said he was finally able to set up an appointment online.

He received his vaccine Tuesday and he said he’s hopeful that this mass vaccination site will help people get their vaccine much quicker.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Gorham said. “You give yourself a fighting chance with this COVID, I think you’d be crazy not to get it.”

Officials with the Durham County Public Health Department said they will be releasing information on how to schedule an appointment at the mass vaccination site in the coming days.