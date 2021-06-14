Durham opens 2 outdoor city pools to the public

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the temperature rises, that means it’s time for some fun in the sun. The city of Durham has you covered as two of the city’s pools have been reopened to the public.

The Long Meadow pool and Forest Hills pool, in particular have reopened, although city officials are encouraging social distancing practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will be required to wear masks when using the indoor facilities as masks are still required when inside city facilities.

Here are the schedules for the pools:

Outdoor Pool (Recreational Swim)

Forest Hills Pool: 1639 University Drive, (919) 560-4782

Hours of Operation:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Long Meadow Pool: 917 Liberty Street, (919) 560-4202

Hours of Operation:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The daily admission fees for the outdoor pools are as follows:

Youth and Teen (Ages 0-18) City Resident Free and Non-City Resident $5

Adults: (19 and older) City Resident $3 and Non-City Resident $8

Senior (55+) City Resident $2 and Non-City Resident $7

Outdoor pool entry is drop-in on a first-come, first-served basis. The pools operate at 20 (swimmers) to 1 (lifeguard) ratio. All youth and teens under 18 years of age must be registered by a parent/guardian in ActiveNet before utilizing the pool alone for open swim. Children who are at least 13 years old can visit the pool without an adult but must have accurate information in the registration system to be checked in.

Indoor Pools (Lap Swim by Reservation Only)

Campus Hills Pool: 2000 South Alston Avenue, (919) 560-4444

Hours of Operation:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. & 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday, 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Edison Johnson Aquatic Center: 500 West Murray Avenue, (919) 560-4265

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. & 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. & 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

The daily admission fees for the indoor pools are as follows:

Youth and Teen (Ages 0-18) City Resident Free and Non-City Resident $5

Adults: (19 and older) City Resident $4 and Non-City Resident $9

Senior (55+) City Resident $3 and Non-City Resident $8

The indoor pools are currently open for lap swim only. A lane reservation is required to swim.

Residents interested in joining DPR’s seasonal aquatics team can call 919-560-4214, or apply online.