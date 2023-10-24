DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham community members came together Tuesday night to mourn lives lost to domestic violence and to connect survivors.

The group, StandUp-SpeakOut, held its 19th annual vigil for the victims of domestic violence.

Founder Monica Daye said 59 victims have died due to domestic violence in North Carolina this year.

“We feel that it’s important that their names are said and that we remember them,” Daye said.

The group works to decrease sexual assault and domestic violence in North Carolina through counseling, mentoring and the arts.

Daye, a survivor herself, said the annual vigil is also a time for survivors to come together and get connected to resources.

“To use my story in hopes to bring awareness, but also to help other survivors know that, hey, it is not okay if you’re in a situation like that, but then also, hey, there’s help and there is opportunity for you to heal,” Daye said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

People can contact Daye’s organization at SUSONC.org. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.