DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization mentoring teens in Durham is kicked off its summer programming with a glow party for teens Tuesday night.

P.O.O.F stands for Planning Our Own Future and Planning Our Own Funeral. P.O.O.F is an entrepreneurship pathway program.

Founder and Director Destiny Alexander said even if a teenager doesn’t want to start a business, the program is about giving them a certain mindset.

“Of course we teach funerals in terms of legacy not tragedy,” Alexander said.

The program teaches entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills to start building that legacy before even graduating high school. Teenagers enrolled this past school year now have savings accounts and passports.

“Traveling the world, getting out of Durham to see what else is out here and hopefully keep them out of trouble,” Alexander said. “When they see something, you know, something you’re kind of like, ‘I want to go here, so I’m going to stay out of trouble. I don’t want to do this because I have something now to look forward to.'”

One young entrepreneur is going from selling candy at school to operating his own vending machine. P.O.O.F surprised him with one at the party.

Through P.O.O.F, Cameron Clayton is turning her passion for lashes into something more.

“I don’t really have a business yet, but I’ve been like getting the word around that I do lashes, I posted on my Instagram and stuff like that,” Clayton said.

The teens came up with the idea to have a party to welcome the new summer members because they know how hard it could be to make friends on a first day.

“Everything you say is safe here, which is a good thing because you don’t find that in a lot of teenagers these days,” said Destiny’s 15-year-old daughter Jordyn Alexander.

Last week, a man was shot and killed on July 4 about half a mile from the teen center. On New Year’s Day, five people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Subway less than a quarter mile from the center.

Alexander is looking to triple enrollment over the summer to help 75 teens build their futures. CBS 17 asked her if those aspirations will help reduce crime now.

“I think for the ones who come here yes,” Alexander said.

The organization is now looking for help with transportation for its dozens of new members.

Click here for more information on P.O.O.F.